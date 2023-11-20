All True Thompson wants for Christmas is a nap! The 5-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a little too much fun at her first-ever concert over the weekend.

Khloé, her older sister, Kim Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, took several of the young cousins to see Mariah Carey perform, marking the first concerts for True, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, also attended the show, posing backstage with Mariah and her and Nick Cannon's 12-year-old daughter, Monroe.

"The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!" Khloé captioned a series of sweet photos.

In the pics, the group meet Mariah backstage and are all smiles during the concert. True and Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, wore matching cheetah-printed fur coats. At one point in the show, little True even took a cat nap on her smiling mom.

Mariah and Kim have been longtime pals. Back in February, Mariah and Monroe crashed North and Kim's TikTok, showing off a dance routine and singing along to Mariah's song, "It's a Wrap."

