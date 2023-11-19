For Mariah Carey, Sunday's Billboard Music Awards was a particularly special night. Not only was she honored with a special award, it was presented to her by two of the most important people in her life -- her adorable 12-year-old twins.

The iconic songstress was celebrated with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for her megahit track "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which has climbed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019, and has spent a total of 12 weeks in the position overall.

Carey's adorable kids, Moroccan and Monroe -- whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- were on hand to present their mom with the coveted trophy, which she accepted with glee.

"Congratulations, Mom!" Moroccan and Monroe exclaimed as they handed her the trophy, with the beaming mom gushed, "Thank you babies! Thank you so much. I couldn’t ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe."

In her acceptance speech, Carey shared, "Billboard has been an integral part of my life for a very long time now. Even though I don't acknowledge time, I kind of have to admit that some of my most memorable times in my career are connected to Billboard and the BBMAs."

"One thing I really have to say that I'm really grateful for is the fact that my fans have been here with me," she added, "through the hits, through the misses, the No. 1s and the Bubbling Unders."

Carey said of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" that the song meant more to her than really any other, because of the impact it had on her life.

"This award is particularly special to me because the song itself changed my entire life. When I first sat down to write 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' I never could and imagined I'd be standing here, three months later, accepting a special award for it," Carey joked, once again alluding to her refusal to acknowledge the existence of linear time. "So I just want to say thank you to everyone who has allowed this song to be part of their holiday soundtrack each year."

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Carey also delivered a special performance of the hit track for Sunday's BBMAs ahead of her acceptance speech. Decked out in a white wintertime ensemble -- complete with gogo boots -- Carey belted out the holiday tune in a decidedly festive routine.

Carey is also taking her holiday fun on the road with her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, and ET's Denny Directo spoke with the songstress earlier this month to get the details.

"I'm just super excited to be with the fans and just have an experience with them on the road together," the 54-year-old songstress said of her tour, which kicked off Nov. 15 at Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "It's getting into the frosty weather soon and all that."

Carey didn't want to get into too much detail for risk of spoiling some of the fun, but she shared that the show will have a lot of surprises for fans. "We start with the Sugar Plum Fairy and go all the way through many holiday hymns and the regular holiday songs, and then some of my songs that I haven't done in a while," she divulged, noting that said tunes are some of her "other big hit songs."

Carey's tour runs through Dec. 17 with a big final performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Additionally, her twins will join her on the road and on stage during her performances.

"I'm proud of them... They just know so many things and they’re like on top of everything," Carey says of her 12-year-old twins. "They're gonna be coming around the country with me and doing their thing, and I’m excited to watch them."

Check here for more coverage of this year's Billboard Music Awards, including a full list of the night's big winners.

