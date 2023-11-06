The Queen of Christmas is going on tour! Mariah Carey is taking her holiday fun on the road with her upcoming Merry Christmas One and All Tour, and ET's Denny Directo got the details of the trek from the icon herself.

"I'm just super excited to be with the fans and just have an experience with them on the road together," the 54-year-old songstress shares of her tour kicking off on Nov. 15. "It's getting into the frosty weather soon and all that."

Carey tells ET that she doesn't want to get into too much detail and spoil the fun, but she shares that the show will have a lot of surprises for fans. "We start with the Sugar Plum Fairy and go all the way through many holiday hymns and the regular holiday songs, and then some of my songs that I haven't done in a while," she divulges, noting that said tunes are some of her "other big hit songs."

Although Carey remains humble about her Queen of Christmas title -- the singer points out that she has never called herself the moniker, but other people began calling her that -- she is having a lot of fun planning her "festive" tour.

The singer reveals that, much like her planned wardrobe, the show will feature holiday-themed music and Carey's general top hits. "It's fun to put those kinds of looks together because it's a holiday-themed concert, but again, it's also doing my own records that are not holiday-themed, so you kind of get to mix and match with the wardrobe and all the things," she explains.

Carey's tour will kick off on Nov. 15 and wrap on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Her children -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- will join her on the road and on stage during her performances.

"I'm proud of them... They just know so many things and they’re like on top of everything," Carey says of her 12-year-old twins. "They're gonna be coming around the country with me and doing their thing, and I’m excited to watch them."

This isn't the first time the trio has come together to promote holiday cheer: the twins also appeared in 2020's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special and 2021's Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which both streamed on Apple TV+.

Of course, Carey has special holiday plans in mind for her and the twins. "I'm spending it with my kids and some friends and we'll be in Aspen," the singer shares, adding that the family will be back in their sleigh for a ride. "Santa's coming over as well. You think I'm lying, but it's true! That is my homie and so he's gonna be coming over."

She'll need the backup, especially regarding the twins' Christmas list! "Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap," Carey tells ET. "Not that I want it to be cheap, but like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else, but then they don't care about the other ones. They live for the ones that are a little more on the expensive side."

There is one priceless family tradition that Carey is looking forward to: preparing her late father's signature clam linguini dish, which she says the twins haven't learned to make yet.

"They haven't learned the recipe yet, but they know about it and it's really special to me because it's my father's recipe for my favorite dish that he used to make when I was little," Carey recalls. "I was growing up and it took me so long, but as he was passing away and we were going through that, he wrote down the recipe for me, so it really gets to your heart [when] you just think about it, and it's like, what an incredible journey this has been, so I make it every year at Christmas."

You'd think the GRAMMY winner has enough on her plate with her upcoming tour and planning for the holidays, but that isn't all she's working on! The songstress reveals she's also been working on new music and is "really" liking what's coming out of the sessions.

"I have about 10 songs 'cause me and my writing partner just kept writing and writing," Carey tells ET of the new music she's been working on. "Yeah, it's been fun because I've been like, 'Oh I guess we're making a new album,' you know? It just happens."

