Mariah Carey Explains Why She Doesn't Have a Driver's License

Mariah Carey hasn't driven herself anywhere in years. The 54-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and revealed that she doesn't have a driver's license.

"If there were one street that I could say, 'OK, this is a safe street for me to drive' I would do that," Carey explained. "But the thing is, it's just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive, but I can drive."

Carey clarified that, while she can drive, she doesn't have a valid license at present.

"I don't have a license, because I let it expire," she said. "I did have one and then I left where I was living. I was living in the city and you don't really want to drive in Manhattan. Well, I don't."

"And the when I went to go be like, 'OK, my license.' They were like, 'Oh, well it's expired and expired like seven years ago,'" Carey continued. "So then I was going to have to take the test again."

Despite that hurdle, Carey said that "now I'm going to try to get the license again."

Not being behind the wheel doesn't stop Carey from traveling all over, just as she's doing on her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which kicked off Nov. 15 in Highland, California.

"I'm just super excited to be with the fans and just have an experience with them on the road together," she told ET. "It's getting into the frosty weather soon and all that."

The tour, which will wrap on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will include onstage appearances from Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"I'm proud of them... They just know so many things and they’re like on top of everything," she said. "They're gonna be coming around the country with me and doing their thing, and I’m excited to watch them."

