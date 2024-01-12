In a highly anticipated comeback, Ariana Grande has just released her latest solo single, "Yes, And?," marking her first solo endeavor since 2020. The pop sensation took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, expressing her enthusiasm for this new chapter in her musical journey.

The track, both written and produced by Grande herself, showcases the singer's signature style, complemented by the collaborative efforts of renowned producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. The trio, having previously worked together on hits like "Problem," "God Is a Woman," "No Tears Left to Cry," and "Bang Bang," once again brings their creative synergy to the forefront.

In a surprising twist, Grande disclosed on her Instagram story that "Yes, And?" is not the title of her upcoming album. However, she hinted that the single's artwork will serve as one of the cover variants for the highly anticipated album.

The announcement was accompanied by a pre-save link and news of a physical CD release, shared on Grande's Sweetener Instagram page, creating a wave of anticipation among her dedicated fanbase.

Grande's last studio album, Positions, dropped in 2020, with a deluxe version following in January 2021. While she has been absent from solo music releases since then, Grande has remained active in the industry, collaborating on various singles. Notable collabs include a 2021 track with Kid Cudi on the Don’t Look Up soundtrack, a remix of The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" in the same year, and a 2023 remix of his hit, "Die For You."

The powerhouse vocalist has also teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion for 2021's "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" and joined forces with Kelly Clarkson for 2021's "Santa, Can't You Hear Me." Additionally, Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, last August with a reissue featuring new live recordings.

In recent years, Grande has expanded her focus beyond music, diving into the beauty industry with her REM Beauty brand. She has also taken on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reflecting on the past year, Grande expressed her gratitude for 2023, describing it as "one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life." She acknowledged the valuable lessons life taught her and expressed fulfillment in her work, cherishing every moment.

Last month, Grande gave fans a glimpse into the process behind her seventh studio album, sharing a photo dump on Instagram, which included a clip of her taking a nap on a studio couch. In the clip, she discussed her mindset during "almost the last day of this album," expressing being tired but happy and grateful.

The singer tagged her reported new manager, Brandon Creed, and collaborators, including producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, hinting at the exciting collaborations to come.

RELATED CONTENT: