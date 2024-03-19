Ariana Grande to Pay Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million as Divorce Finalized

Ariana Grande is officially saying boy, bye to marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the pop star and the real estate broker's three-year marriage was officially dissolved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Tuesday.

The documents state that Grande and Gomez did have a prenup and that there were "no significant legal disputes in the split."

With the divorce official, the terms of their settlement from October officially go into effect. Per their agreement, the GRAMMY-winning singer will pay Gomez a one-time payment of $1,250,000 and turn over half the proceeds of their shared home in Los Angles. In addition, Grande will pay $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

In July, a source confirmed to ET that Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, called it quits on their two-year marriage. At the time, the source said, "They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

In September, ET confirmed that both Grande and Gomez filed for divorce.

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, and listed Feb. 20 as her and Gomez's date of separation.

Grande and Gomez began their relationship in 2020. The pair tied the knot in May 2021, five months after the singer announced her engagement.

Around the time of their split, Grande began dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater -- who was going through his own divorce.

"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," a source told ET. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

The same source said of Grande, "She's trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out, [but] their relationship is still progressing."

