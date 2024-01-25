Ariana Grande Emotionally Wraps 'Wicked' Filming With New Photo

That's a wrap on Wicked for Ariana Grande! On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to allude to the fact that she's finished playing Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Grande posted a pic of her character in shadow, which she captioned with a quote from the Wicked song, "For Good."

"like a handprint on my heart," she wrote alongside the photo.

She additionally shared the news by reposting a message from Wicked director Jon M. Chu, which read, "Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz."

"I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn," Grande wrote in reference to her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie. "Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu."

"There aren't words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness," Grande concluded. "I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much."

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Grande's post came days after Ethan Slater, the singer's real-life boyfriend who plays Boq in the film, celebrated wrapping his role by sharing pics on Instagram.

"Bye Boq Woodsman," he wrote alongside the photos.

When ET spoke with Erivo last month, she opened up about working with Grande on the project.

"I mean, she's wonderful. It's been really wonderful working together. We seem to have found this wonderfully easy rhythm together," she said. "She calls it worming when we sing together because our voices sound the same even though we're totally different. When we are able to sing together, it really works. We just sort of find each other, so it's been lovely to work with her. It's like finding a family member you didn't know you had."

"She's so excited for this," Erivo added of Grande. "She's so excited to go on this run with me. To celebrate together is gonna be really special."

Wicked: Part One is due out this November.

RELATED CONTENT: