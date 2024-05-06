Jessica Biel was pretty in pink on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala, where she made her first appearance in over a decade.

Biel, 42, looked radiant in a bright pink gown, which was adorned with thousands of decorative pink petals, and she perfectly embodied the "The Garden of Time" dress code that accompanied the theme of this year's Gala, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Jessica Biel at the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6. - John Shearer/WireImage

Before the star-studded gala kicked off, Biel let fans in on her pre-event routine in a TikTok she recorded the night before the big soirée.

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," a bathrobe-clad Biel said in the video. "But this is what I do to get ready for Met Ball."

The camera then panned over to 5 individual bags of Epsom salt, totaling 20 pounds, which she then poured into her bathtub.

"With water as hot as you can take it, [have] a 30-minute soak the night before," she explained. "[Then] drink tons of water, and off to bed early."

Biel attended this year's Met Gala solo, leaving some to wonder why her husband, Justin Timberlake, didn't get decked out for the occasion.

However, Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and was 3,000 miles away in San Jose, California, performing live at the SAP Center to a sold-out crowd.

Biel last attended the Met Gala in 2013, where she also went solo, and before that, she was joined by Timberlake at the Met Gala in 2012.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2012 Met Gala in New York. - Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

