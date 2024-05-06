Nicki Minaj Fittingly Wears Florals to the 2024 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj took the theme literally at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 41-year-old rapper was a picture perfect embodiment of "The Garden of Time" dress code at Monday's event, stunning in a bright yellow mini dress.

The outfit, designed by Marni's Francesco Risso, took on a life of its own with floral appliqués across the skirt, bust and shoulders. The whimsical look was fitting for the occasion, as the theme of the evening is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Nicki Minaj attends the 2024 Met Gala. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Minaj wore her hair in a short bob for the occasion, completing the look with coordinating heels and a matching purse.

Nicki Minaj attends the 2024 Met Gala. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The rapper previously attended the gala in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Back in December, Minaj participated in a "Life in Looks" video for Vogue, during which she discussed her 2022 ensemble.

"I just realized, just this moment, that actually there was something good that came out of this. It's what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction," she said of the surgery, which she underwent last summer. "I did my fittings and stuff. I told him, 'I love this hat.' I loved what the outfit was giving, but I said, 'You guys, listen, look. These boobs are gonna be spilling out.'"

"By the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror and I said, 'Guys, my boobs are still spilling out,'" Minaj continued. "... I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own."

Nicki Minaj attends the 2022 Met Gala. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

