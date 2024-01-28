Nicki Minaj Drops Incendiary Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track 'Big Foot'

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion intensified on Sunday when Minaj dropped the full version of her diss track, "Big Foot," that came after Megan in no uncertain terms.

Minaj posted the song Sunday night, and shared the lyrics on X(Formerly Twitter), as she called Megan out for supposedly lying about her, and about getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez back in July 2020. Tory was tried and convicted in December 2022, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

Minaj's track comes in response to a song Megan released last week, "Hiss," in which Megan allegedly made reference to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, when Megan rapped, "These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law."

The line refers to the government mandated database of registered sex offenders, and many fans interpreted it as a shot at Petty -- who is a registered sex offender, convicted prior to his relationship with Minaj. "Hiss" does not mention Minaj or her husband by name.

In "Big Foot," however, Minaj drops Megan's name repeatedly and directly refers to that lyric, rapping, "This little begging w***e/Talking ‘bout Megan’s law/ For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw."

Minaj also addresses Megan's sit-down interview with Gayle King, in which Megan talked about the shooting, and repeatedly mocks Megan's "dead momma." Megan's mother, Holly Thomas, died in 2019, as a result of a brain tumor.

In a spoken word section, which served as a warning and/or threat for Megan, Minaj claims, "I don't think you want the next installment of this song. I know it's the most attention you've ever gotten."

Minaj claims that she's got more dirt on Megan and that she'll spill all the tea if Megan tries to come at her, stating, "The things that you lied about... you don't want them out."

Needless to say, fans online had a lot of different feelings about Minaj's diss track.

Minaj spent most of the night retweeting supportive responses to the track, and claimed that she's got "4 more" songs ready to fire off in the future.

