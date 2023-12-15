Nicki Minaj knows her worth! The "Barbie World" rapper was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and took part in the show's Plead the Fifth segment.

During the questioning, the 41-year-old GRAMMY nominee was asked how much it would cost for her to return American Idol as a judge.

"Thirty," she replied, with Cohen clarifying, "Thirty million. She knows her price. I like it!"

Minaj was a judge on season 12 of American Idol in 2013 alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban, and Randy Jackson.

Minaj and Carey did not get along during their time on the show, and a video was leaked to TMZ from one of the auditions, which showed Minaj blowing up at Carey. It was alleged that Minaj threatened the singer, prompting Carey to up her security, though Minaj has denied these claims. Their tension continued throughout the season, with Carey later saying in a radio interview that working with Minaj on Idol was like "going to work every day in hell with Satan."

Minaj was more positive about her Idol days when she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "I wouldn't trade it for the world. It was a great learning experience, honestly."

During her recent appearance on WWHL, Minaj didn't seem ready to ruffle any feathers. When asked who the most "overrated" rapper was, Minaj replied, "All of the people who don't love rap. They do not understand or love the culture. That's not their passion."

When asked who the current queen of pop is, Minaj replied, "I don't know. The people who are in the industry now, they've already put in their work, so they're queens in their own right."

Cohen pressed, asking if Minaj had her own queen.

"No, but there are two women that I have looked up to in the music industry since I've come in it," Minaj said, naming Beyoncé and Rihanna.

