Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the alleged shooting that took place in July 2020 between her and Tory Lanez. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 27-year-old rapper gets emotional as she details the shooting that saw bullet fragments allegedly hit her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

Gayle asks Megan what started the argument in the car before the alleged shooting and the rapper recalls how "everything happens so fast."

"There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan says as she begins to cry. "But that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times, where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy."

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, details the alleged incident further. "The arguing in the car is getting worse. And I don't want to be in this car no more. Like, 'cause I see it's getting crazy. So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast." she adds.

"And all I hear is this man screaming. He said, 'Dance, b**ch,' and he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' Like, he shot me a couple of times," she claims through tears, adding that she was "so scared."

Gayle asks the GRAMMY-winning rapper to clarify Tory’s alleged position during the incident.

"He is standin' up over the window, shooting. And I didn't even want to move," Megan alleges through more tears. "I didn't want to move too quick. Like, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my god. If I take the wrong step, I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.'"

Gayle asks, "Were you afraid for your life at that time?"

"I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before," Megan says, adding that she was in disbelief and wasn't sure she had been hit at first because of the adrenaline rushing through her. When she looked down to see that she was bleeding, she shares that she then had to "crawl in somebody's driveway."

The rapper claims that Tory was "apologizing" after the alleged shooting, asking her not to tell anyone what happened. "'I'm so sorry. Please don't tell nobody. I'll give y'all a million dollars if y'all don't say nothing,'" she recites to Gayle what Tory allegedly said. "And I'm like, 'What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me.' Like, if you sorry, just help me."

When Gayle asks Megan why she told the police who arrived on the scene that she "stepped on glass," she shares that it came from wanting to protect everyone involved. Now, the rapper says she has feelings of regret over not initially telling the truth.

"I didn't want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us. So I just said, 'I stepped on glass,' because... for some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn't want them to kill us," she says. "Like, even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. Like, I didn't want to see anybody die..."

She continues, "So when I see people trying to use that against me, like trying to act like I'm lying... I'm the one who said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I really would have never said that. I wish I would have told the truth. But if it saved all of us from dyin', then that's just probably what it was meant to be."

Megan was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors told her she had bullet fragments in both her feet -- some of which still remain.

"I really thought that we were all friends. And it's sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in," she explains. "I didn't care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it."

Megan adds that she is not defending herself against people who don't believe she was shot that night.

"Like, I know this happened to me and I'd rather it play out in court and the facts come out and everything comes out than me having to plead my case," she says. "I'm a victim... I'm not defending myself against anything. Like, something happened to me."

ET's Kevin Frazier also spoke with Gayle on Monday about the interview and she talked about Megan telling her side of the story.

"She wanted to control her own story, you know, this is what's so sad to me is that there's videotape, there's a medical report, there is a police report, and there are still people that are trolling Megan online," Gayle says. "And I think she ignored it for as long as she could -- I really do believe that -- and then I think it just got to her, and so, for better or worse, she said, 'I want to say something.' Hopefully, people will believe her but now she can at least say I stood in my truth and I told my story."

She also said that CBS Mornings reached out to Tory.

"Well, I would love to talk to Tory Lanez, if he ever wanted to speak as well, we certainly have an open invitation to him," Gayle notes. "We reached out to his attorney and we got the traditional, you know, we don't have anything to say at this particular time, but I think it's deeply affected her because, again, it goes back to her saying, I thought this person was my friend."

"The fact that people don't believe her despite video evidence, right, I think, is painful to her," she adds. "These were not crocodile tears. This wasn't something a woman who was playing for the camera, she is somebody who is tough onstage, she's confident onstage, she is Megan Thee Stallion, but you know, she is a vulnerable young woman."

Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with assaulting Megan during an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. He was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Tory seemingly responded to the charges in a tweet that read, "The truth will come to the light." He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Earlier this month, Tory was taken into custody in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order. L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford agreed with prosecutors that some of Tory's recent social media posts appeared to be messages directed at Megan. The judge ordered that Tory no longer make any public mention of the case or the victim.

Judge Herriford set bail at $350,000. Tory posted the bail later that day and was released. The case is expected to go to trial in September.

