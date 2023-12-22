Nicki Minaj has collaborated with some of the best in the music business, and she's looking to add another name to the list.

On Wednesday, the "FTCU" rapper took to social media to cheer on Taylor Swift after the "Bad Blood" singer was named Spotify’s top-streamed artist of 2023.

"The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" Minaj, 41, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), about Swift's record of 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1. The multiple-GRAMMY winner is reportedly on target to earn more than $100 million in Spotify royalties this year.

"She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who'll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!" she added of the 34-year-old pop star.

"We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history," Minaj wrote about the success of her new album, Pink Friday 2, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. "That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!"

"Taylor & her fans have put in the work," she continued, using Swift's commercial success as an example for her fans. "Now it’s our turn."

"This is a CELEBRATION!!!!!" she continued. "I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. But!!!! The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties."

When a fan asked the rapper if she would "ever collab" with the Evermore artist, Minaj responded that she would hit the recording studio "In a heartbeat."

Aside from a brief fued in 2015, Minaj and Swift have had a friendly relationship for years. Even in 2015, the duo seemingly washed the mini spat that never was, and joined forces to open the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

After appearing on stage for "The Night Is Still Young," Swift joined Minaj for a brief cut of her own hit, "Bad Blood."

More recently, fans had speculated if the two were working on music together for Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version). The theories began after Swift included the word "Sagittarius" in her puzzle on Google, which was tied to the album. Since both stars share the star sign, it seemed like a possibility.

Swift gave Minaj a sweet shoutout at this year's Video Music Awards, telling viewers, "That's my favorite Sagittarius over there."

Meanwhile, Minaj has been having a ball promoting her new album. The rapper made her return to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week, and reminded fans that she and the late-night host are a perfect rap duo.

On Wednesday night, Minaj returned to the show for the first time since her iconic 2018 appearance and proved that the duo's unexpected chemistry is just as hilariously evident as it was five years ago. Minaj decided to pull off another rap swap, this time using her song, "FTCU [F**k the Club Up]."

Naming her improvised verses "F**k the Colbert Up," Minaj rapped, "High heels on for Stevie / If I marry Stevie he ain't never gon' leave me," and left the ending open for Colbert to complete the verse.

"High heels or not, Nicki / You better hope you never meet my wife Evie," Colbert rapped back.

Amid the raucous applause, Minaj asked a gleeful Colbert, "Stephen. Do you realize we just battle rapped each other?"

Gag city, population one.

