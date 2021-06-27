Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears While Thanking Her Late Mother at 2021 BET Awards
2021 GRAMMYs Girl Power: Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie…
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Beyonce Posts Sweet Message to Twins Rumi and Sir on Their Fourt…
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …
'Broken Diamonds' Trailer Starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke (Exc…
'Central Park' Exclusive: Kathryn Hahn’s Paige Recounts Hilariou…
'Free Mom Hugs' Founder Sara Cunningham on Jamie Lee Curtis Play…
Nikki and Brie Bella Praise John Cena and Tease Return to the WW…
Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner Wit…
Chloe Bailey on Being Separated From Her Sister Halle While She …
Jennie Garth and Her Daughter Have a Tough Conversation in Lifet…
Billie Eilish Issues Apology for Mouthing Racial Slur in Resurfa…
Adele Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Grenfell Tower Survivors on…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
Charlize Theron on Why Her Kids 'Aren't Impressed' With Anything…
Kandi Burruss Set to Make History By Producing New Broadway Show…
'iCarly' Stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress Answer Your Bigges…
Billie Eilish Wears Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in ‘Lost Cause’ Music…
Prince Charles Speaks Publicly About Granddaughter Lilibet Amid …
Mary J. Blige on Sharing the Dark Parts and Pain of Her Childhoo…
Megan Thee Stallion is giving credit to her late mother for pushing her to become a female rapper. While accepting the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards Sunday night, the rapper held back tears as she thanked her mother who passed way in 2019.
"I think highly of all the women nominated in this category. Everybody knows I am a girl's girl, and I just want to say, thank you mama ," an emotional Megan said. "Thank you mama for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push."
"She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going," she added. "I just want to say thank you to all the women who support me, because it's really appreciated."
Before taking home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Megan and Cardi B won the award for Best Collaboration for their hit, "WAP."
"Now that my breath is caught and I can talk about it, I really forgot to say, thank you, Cardi, for even putting me on "W.A.P." because to be acknowledged of one of my peers I think so highly of, I think highly of all the women nominated in this category," Megan added about their "W.A.P." win while accepting her Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award.
Earlier in the evening, the "Body" rapper brought the heat when she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform her already iconic track, "Thot Sh*t."
Meg's performance highlighted her talented dancers and their rump-shaking moves as they twerked onstage. Sporting an icy blonde wig, a black and sheer bodysuit with matching boots and dark shades, the rapper made sure all eyes were on her as she rapped and danced with her crew, proving that those knees will never fail her.
Meg hit the BET Awards red carpet with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine by her side. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.
For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!
RELATED CONTENT
Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat With BET Awards Performance
2021 BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson, Ciara and More Must-See Looks
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Generous Donation for Late Fan's Funeral
Related Gallery