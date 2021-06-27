Megan Thee Stallion is giving credit to her late mother for pushing her to become a female rapper. While accepting the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards Sunday night, the rapper held back tears as she thanked her mother who passed way in 2019.

"I think highly of all the women nominated in this category. Everybody knows I am a girl's girl, and I just want to say, thank you mama ," an emotional Megan said. "Thank you mama for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push."

"She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going," she added. "I just want to say thank you to all the women who support me, because it's really appreciated."

Before taking home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Megan and Cardi B won the award for Best Collaboration for their hit, "WAP."

"Now that my breath is caught and I can talk about it, I really forgot to say, thank you, Cardi, for even putting me on "W.A.P." because to be acknowledged of one of my peers I think so highly of, I think highly of all the women nominated in this category," Megan added about their "W.A.P." win while accepting her Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award.

Earlier in the evening, the "Body" rapper brought the heat when she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform her already iconic track, "Thot Sh*t."

Meg's performance highlighted her talented dancers and their rump-shaking moves as they twerked onstage. Sporting an icy blonde wig, a black and sheer bodysuit with matching boots and dark shades, the rapper made sure all eyes were on her as she rapped and danced with her crew, proving that those knees will never fail her.

Meg hit the BET Awards red carpet with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine by her side. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!

RELATED CONTENT

Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat With BET Awards Performance

2021 BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson, Ciara and More Must-See Looks

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Generous Donation for Late Fan's Funeral

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bring 'WAP' to the 2021 GRAMMYs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery