Megan Thee Stallion is getting cozy with rapper boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. Megan posed alongside Pardison, making their red carpet debut as a couple on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night. Megan wore a gold, sequined mini dress that featured cut-out detailing, while Pardison matched his lady in a gold-toned jacket and pant set.

The couple were as cute as can be as they embraced on the red carpet, later posing for photos inside the event, where they were all smiles.

Megan, who led the pack with eight nominations at Thursday night's show, took home the trophy for Best Collaboration for her song, "Savage" which features Beyoncé.

The 26-year-old rapper celebrated her win by blowing kisses at the award as she posed for photos backstage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech, an excited Megan thanked the "hotties" for honoring her with the award.

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said. "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do, I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."

See more of Megan's show-stopping look in the gallery below.

