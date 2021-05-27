Demi Lovato is paying tribute to Elton John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer stepped out onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Thursday night in a purple, velvet double breasted blazer and matching high waisted wide-leg trousers by DUNDAS. The look paid homage to the legendary entertainer, who received the Icon Award at this year's awards show.

Lovato accessorized the bold look with diamonds, wearing a necklace, earrings and rings by Graziela, as well as a white gold diamond ring by EFFY.

They also honored Elton John on stage, with an incredible performance alongside H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile.

The group's performance encompassed some of John's greatest hits. H.E.R. belted out "Benny and the Jets," before transitioning to Carlile's cover of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." Then Lovato wrapped things up with "I'm Still Standing."

🎶 But losin' everything is like the sun goin' down on me 🎶 #iHeartAwards2021pic.twitter.com/AjeX26QBZM — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

