Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Shares Breathtaking Pics From Wedding Day With Dal…
How Ariana Grande's Family Feels About Her Marriage to Dalton Go…
Ariana Grande Officially Marries Dalton Gomez in ‘Intimate Cerem…
Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…
Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez, First Look at Charli and Dix…
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: All the Must-See Red Carpet Celeb Ap…
Amelia Hamlin Recreates Mom Lisa Rinna’s Memorable Looks in New …
Cardi B Shares Parenting Advice and Luxurious Mother's Day Gift …
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
Duff Goldman and His Culinary Puppet Friends Talk ‘Duff’s Happy …
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Marriage looks good on Ariana Grande!
The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
For her beauty look, the "34 + 35" singer had her dark locks in a half-up, half-down look, with purple eyeshadow, winged liner, bronzer and tinted rose lips. She accessorized with silver jewelry.
The outing comes a day after she shared a series of breathtaking photos from her wedding day, marking the first pics we've seen from their private nuptials. The two tied the knot in an intimate, informal ceremony held at the singer's home in Montecito, California, on May 15.
The photos showed off Grande's gorgeous wedding day look, which consisted of a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
"Ariana and Dalton got married in a small private ceremony over the weekend," a source confirmed to ET. "The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened. The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."
The source added that the newly-married couple is "ecstatic and looks forward to their future together.”
As ET previously reported, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez back in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video last May. At the time, a source told ET that Grande and her luxury real estate agent beau were "in a really good place" as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hear more on their love story in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Best Performances of the Night
Ariana Grande Shares Breathtaking Pics From Wedding With Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marry in Private Ceremony
Related Gallery