The epic hits just kept coming at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star-studded show kicked off Thursday night, and brought out some of the biggest names in music to perform live.

Hosted by Usher -- who also sang during the performance-packed ceremony -- this year's show featured some incredible numbers from artists including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Silk Sonic and others.

The night also features a musical tribute to the beloved work of Elton John, ahead of the star being honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award -- presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Kick off the Show

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE WEEKND WTF THAT WAS INSANE #iHeartAwardspic.twitter.com/bkebIGQ7bq — kiki (@battleorlove) May 28, 2021

Thursday's big night began with a stellar opening number from The Weeknd with a black-suited performance of "Save Your Tears." The celebrated singer was soon joined by Ariana Grande -- who looked stunning in a purple gown -- and the pair delivered a fun, sultry duet of the hit tune. The singers were all smiles as they shared the stage for the number and they set the tone for a fun night of live music. The number was also Grande's first live performance since news broke of her recent wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

Silk Sonic Leads a Sing-Along

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are a dream team of soul and funk super-talent, and this couldn't be more evident than with their performance of "Leave the Door Open." With Mars on the piano, .Paak crooning, and everyone in blue velvet blazers, Silk Sonic invited the audience to sing along, and they delivered one of the most impressive, dazzling and effortlessly charming performances from any music awards shows in recent memory.

Superstar Tribute to Elton John

Performance da Demi Lovato no tributo do Elton John no #iHeartAwards2021#DemiLovatopic.twitter.com/O0hRXeqdr8 — Magia da Demi 🦋 (@magiadademii) May 28, 2021

In celebration of the music legend being honored with the Icon Award, the show brought together H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile for an all-star medley of some of John's biggest hits. The tribute began with H.E.R. seated at a red grand piano crooning "Bennie and the Jets," before breaking out one of her legendary electric guitar solos. Carlile took the stage to belt out a powerful rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and a retro-glammed out Lovato closed things out with a fun cover of "I'm Still Standing." Together it was a flawless showcase of why Elton John is a legend among legends.

Doja Cat Delivers a Sci-Fi Spectacle

Doja Cat delivered an amazing medley performance at the #iHeartAwards2021. pic.twitter.com/msaRoLoQvG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 28, 2021

After taking home the award for Best New Pop Artist of the Year, Doja Cat took the stage for a wonderfully weird and spectacularly surreal medley performance of her songs "Say So," "Streets" and "Kiss Me More." The over-the-top number was set in a corn field, with back-up dancers dressed like grey aliens, and the whole thing wraps up with Doja Cat getting lifted off the stage into the sky in a beam of light. It's just as wonderfully wild as you'd expect from the talented singer who has gone out of her way to always put on memorable performances.

Usher Honors His Entire Career and It's Great

After he hosted the entire night -- and revealed that he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their second child together -- Usher delivered one of the final performances of the show, and it was certainly a spectacle of music and dance. Beginning with a performance on stage, and then transitioning into a pre-taped musical number shot in the middle of the desert, Usher delivered a wide-ranging medley of his classic hits, including "Confessions: Part I," "U Don't Have to Call" and "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love," before closing things out with arguably his biggest hit ever, "Yeah!" The pre-taped video transitioned back into a live performance in the theater for a truly memorable number that super-charged the energy of the show.

