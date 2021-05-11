Usher to Host and Perform at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher is the official host of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The R&B singer-songwriter will also be performing at the awards show, which is set to air live, May 27, on Fox.

"I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Usher said in a statement. "This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!"

The "Bad Habits" singer also took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm the exciting news.

"Can’t wait to host AND perform at the 2021 @iheartradio Music Awards! Watch the show on @foxtv May 27th! #iHeartAwards," he wrote next to a photo of the casting announcement.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of performers including The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and more. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Twenty One Pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and more artists are also set to appear on the awards show.

In addition, Elton John will receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award will also include a special tribute performance honoring the iconic singer and his impact on pop culture and his continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT

New Girl Dad Usher Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Baby Sovereign Bo

Usher Confirms He Has a Baby on the Way and a New Las Vegas Residency

Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini & More to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival

'Shaft' Sequel: Jessie T. Usher Brings 'New Touches' as Samuel L. Jackson's Son This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery