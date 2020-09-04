Usher Confirms He Has a Baby on the Way and a New Las Vegas Residency

Usher has plenty of amazing things happening in both his personal and professional life. The 41-year-old singer appeared on Good Morning America on Friday and confirmed he was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. It was also just announced that he'll be headlining his own Las Vegas residency, with shows starting in July 2021.

This marks Usher's third child, and his first with Goicoechea. Usher is already a dad to his two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster -- 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naveid. Usher said his sons couldn't be more thrilled about the big news.

"[They're] elated and excited," he said. "Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one -- well, my bean's arrival."

Usher also shared that he and his family have been thinking about him headlining his own Las Vegas residency for years, which is now a reality. Usher's residency will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and is set to begin on July 16, 2021, with tickets going on sale to the public starting on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 7.

"Finally now, to be able to come to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and be able to go back in time and do the earlier songs as well as new music and give people this up close and personal immersive experience is really something that I'm looking forward to," he said. "Really looking forward to Las Vegas, going there for 12 shows starting in July and really excited about it."

"It's gonna be crazy, man," he added about what fans can expect. "Really crazy."

Usher is certainly busy these days, also revealing on Friday that he's in the process of completing his latest album.

"I'm getting ready to drop some new music and also some new visuals," he said. "It's just been a process."

