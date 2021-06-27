2021 BET Awards: Taraji P. Henson, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and More Must-Lee Looks from the Carpet
The celebrities dressed to impress for the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday! From gorgeous gowns to sophisticated suits, ET's breaking down all the fabulous fashions of the best dressed stars at the BET Awards.
Host Taraji P. Henson wowed us in Versace, while Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a white number with a high slit that took center stage. Ciara slayed in a sparkly catsuit, and Saweetie's purple Dolce & Gabbana dress definitely made an impact.
And the ladies weren't the only ones tearing up the carpet; Lil Nas X arrived on the carpet sporting a show stopping ensemble.
Check out the night's must-see looks below.
Henson's Versace gown brought a perfect pop of color.
Ciara showed off her toned bod in a fierce catsuit.
Meg gave off Greek goddess vibes in her flowy white number.
Saweetie's Dolce & Gabbana took things to the next level.
Andra Day was pretty in pink in a ruffled gown.
Marsai Martin's chic trousers and statement top are everything.
Never afraid to take a fashion risk, Lil Nas X put it all out there on the carpet.
The BET Awards, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Keep up with ET's winner's list throughout the night.
See more of the night's best looks below.
