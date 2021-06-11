Megan Thee Stallion returned from her month-long hiatus this week, and she's already gifting fans with the summer banger we were waiting for.

The rapper dropped the music video for her new single, "Thot Sh*t," on Friday, and the almost five-minute-long piece is everything she teased and more. Similar to her record-breaking hit, "WAP," with Cardi B, "Thot Sh*t" is outrageously sexy and stylish, a new anthem to flip off the haters and let them know they won't be dulling anyone's shine -- especially not Megan's.

The video opens with an unnamed hypocritical lawmaker who trolls the YouTube comments under the rapper's "Body" music video before gearing up to give himself some self-love to it before he's interrupted by a phone call from Megan's alter ego, Tina Snow. "Look motherf**ker, the women that you accidentally tryna step on are everybody that you depend on," she tells him over an anonymous phone line. "Do not f**k with them."

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's Best New Artist GRAMMY Win Makes History

When he ignores her warning, he becomes haunted by hallucinatory thotties who make his life a living hell. They take over a local diner to disrupt his dinner (in the beloved 101 Coffee Shop which was made famous by the 1996 film Swingers and recently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), bully him along the aisles of a grocery store, and even provide him with some innovative elective surgery.

Throughout the song, Megan's Tina unleashes a barrage of heat with lyrics like, "Hoes tryna call me a snake, sh*t, I guess I can relate, 'Cause a b**ch spit a whole lotta venom and since these hoes all rats, when they come around me all I see is a whole lotta dinner," "Hoes said they wish a b**ch would, and I'm a genie" and "I don't give a f**k 'bout a blog tryna bash me, I'm the sh*t per the Recording Academy (Ah)."

Once again, Megan has proven that she can twerk, have a good time and read people for filth at the same time! Despite the slut-shaming haters who try to demean her work as gaudy or one-note, "Thot Sh*t" is a prime example of how Megan is in her element. Her lyrics and videos are confident, bold and honest, without shying away from her pride in her body, sexuality, and purpose. Megan is preaching, and we are happy to listen! Watch the music video below.

