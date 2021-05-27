Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.

"It's really fun," Julian shared. "We also got a Megan Thee Stallion photo," Robin added.

When asked if dad was cool in his book, Julian assured ET that his Grammy-winning father had risen in the rankings.

"Very cool. My mom and dad go right up there," Julian gushed, lifting his hand up to show just how high. "Yeah, tonight I'm up with Paula," Robin laughed.

The pair came dressed to impress, with Robin rocking a maroon suit, while Julian went for a bright red suit similar to what he wore to his school talent show last week.

"He did his talent show last Friday at school...and he wore a red suit for his talent show. He did George Michael's "Freedom" and it was amazing. He had a dance break and a soulful finish," the proud dad gushed. "So, I was like, 'Do you want to wear a red suit for the awards?' And he was like, 'Definitely.' He knew he wanted the suit, he wanted the gold pin."

Julian is destined for stardom, telling ET that he already has movie and song ideas in the works.

"Yes I really want to. I have movie ideas and songs." The apple doesn't fall far from the Thicke tree, with family members on both sides in the movie and music business.

"Well you know, my father is in the business, my mother, his mother, a very talented actress. So, we always talk about films and songs and all kinds of stuff."

Julian also got a little glimpse at Elton John at the awards show, who was honored with the Icon Award.

"We walked by his dressing room, and he's like, 'Elton John's in there' and I'm like, 'What?'" an excited Julian explained.

For more moments from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, watch the video below.

