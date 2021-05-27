Taylor Swift Says 'Folklore' Was Her 'Emotional Life Raft' After Win at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Award
Taylor Swift is forever grateful of Folklore.
The 31-year-old singer won the award for Pop Album of the Year for her eighth studio album at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday. While Swift was not in attendance, she made a virtual appearance, calling Folklore her "emotional life raft."
"Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of,” Taylor said during the speech. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”
She then thanked the masterminds and creatives behind the album, including Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.
“Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was,” she continued. "We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honored by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Someday we’ll get to wrap our arms around each other when we see each other again."
Swift was last seen at the BRIT Awards in London on May 11, where she received the Global Icon Award. During her speech, she gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
Meanwhile, the iHeartRadio Music Awards were a star-studded event with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande opening the show by performing "Save Your Tears." The night also featured a musical tribute for Elton John, as well as Usher, who hosted the ceremony, taking the stage and performing his greatest hits.
For more of ET's iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage, see below.
