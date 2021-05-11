Taylor Swift continues to make history.

The 31-year-old singer received the Global Icon Award at the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday. Upon receiving the honor, Swift became the first female artist and the first non-English artist to receive the award. Before taking the stage, Selena Gomez virtually presented the award to her longtime friend, expressing how much she loves her. A number of Swift's other famous friends also shared special messages.

"Taylor is the same girl that I met when I was 15," Gomez said via video. "She cares so deeply for her fans...I wish I could be there and just support you and hang out with you. You deserve it and you're amazing."

Swift, who looked stunning in a custom Miu Miu silver two-piece set, then made her way to the stage and shared a heartfelt message with her fans. She also gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Thank you Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Joe," she said with a smile, after also thanking her friends and family, the NHS and her British fans.

"If there's one thing I've learned, you have to look around you every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you," she expressed in part. "There is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising."

"And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into and it is met with cynicism or skepticism," she continued. "You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

Ahead of the ceremony, Swift posted a photo of herself. "Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs," she captioned the shot.

The award was given to the "Love Story" singer-songwriter "in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date." Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award include Elton John in 2014, David Bowie in 2016 and Robbie Williams in 2017.

During the awards ceremony, Swift was also nominated for International Female Solo Artist. However, the trophy went to Billie Eilish. In 2015, she took home her first and only BRIT Award for International Female Solo Artist.

