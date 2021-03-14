Megan Thee Stallion is having a fairly fantastic night. The songstress took home three GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and opened up to ET after the show to reflect on the exciting, emotional experience.

The "Body" artist shared that it "feels amazing" to be holding a trio of GRAMMY Awards after having not only won but also delivered one of the night's most memorable performances, alongside Cardi B, and shared the stage with Beyonce.

"I couldn't believe I was here when I got here and I can't believe I'm leaving here with three of these," she marveled to ET's Kevin Frazier.

Megan was brought to tears when she delivered her first acceptance speech of the night, after taking home the award for Best New Artist. She got nearly as emotional during her speech for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, which she won for her "Savage" remix, featuring Beyonce.

In a moment that was touching and sweet, the two Houston natives took the stage together holding hands and Megan thanked Beyonce for her musical influence, sharing that she grew up wanting to be "the rap Beyoncé."

"It was such an epic moment," Megan told ET of sharing the stage with her inspiration. "Beyonce is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from we just absolutely love Beyonce. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl.'"

The win also made history for Beyonce. With the GRAMMY, she tied Alison Krauss for the most GRAMMYs awarded to a female artist at 27, which Trevor Noah took a moment to acknowledge.

She later ended up breaking the record when she won Best R&B song for "Black Parade."

"It's important, being a Black woman entertainer and Black woman in general," Megan said of Beyonce's record-setting accomplishment. "We are here, we here to stay, we gonna stay over."

Aside from her multiple wins, Megan also stole the spotlight with her lavish, showgirl-themed performance of "Body" and "Savage," before she was joined by Cardi B -- who delivered a performance of "Up," before she and Megan graced the world with an epic, only slightly less explicit version of "WAP."

The number was every big as bold, energetic and exuberant as fans would expect from the performers, and Megan explained just how much work went into making it great.

"We spent so many weeks, I think it was a whole month preparing for this performance," she shared, "and to see it all come together, I am so happy."

