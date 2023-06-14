Nicki Minaj Reveals She Got a Breast Reduction

Nicki Minaj is revealing her breast reduction. In a recent Instagram post promoting her new "Barbie World" song, the 40-year-old rapper revealed she downside her breasts.

"New boobs who dis?" she wrote in the comment section of the post, which featured her lip-syncing along to her and Ice Spice's song from the upcoming Barbie film's soundtrack.

Minaj captioned the post, "I'm a 10 so pull in a Ken."

Last year, according to Page Six, Minaj revealed her desire to downsize her breasts during an Instagram Live.

"I'm not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry," she said in May 2022. "And I was like, 'No, no, not yet, not yet.' And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off."

In the same Instagram Live, she joked, "It's A cup season!"

