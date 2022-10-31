See Nicki Minaj's NSFW Cinderella Costume

Nicki Minaj is putting her own personal twist on a beloved Disney princess.

In honor of Halloween, the 39-year-old "Super Freaky Girl" singer took to Instagram to give fans a look at her take on Cinderella. Standing in the center of a pink, palace-like room, Minaj donned a form-fitting corseted baby blue, mermaid-style dress that put a modern spin on Cinderella's ballgown. A second shot gives a closer look at the princess' accessories, including Cinderella's black, choker necklace and long blue opera gloves. Instead of the blue ribbon Cinderella wears in her perfectly coiffed blonde updo, Minaj opted for a diamond one.

Surrounded by flowers and glittering pink curtains, Minaj's look had all the makings of a fairy-tale moment, until the slideshow's third photo, which sees the rapper turn around to reveal perhaps her most most flaunted assets. The back of the ballgown featured two cutouts, strategically placed on Minaj's backside. Playfully smirking for the camera, her glass slippers -- a much higher heel than Disney fans have known Cinderella to wear -- sat to the side of the shot.

Calling herself, "Chunderella," a play on her hit track, "Chun-Li," Minaj's look came complete with a few bars she shared in the caption.

"And as she heard the whispers…Chunderella snickered. ☺️The ugly/evil step sisters had EVERY RIGHT to bicker (through their blisters!)," Minaj wrote. "After all, deep down inside…they knew…they’d never fit the glass slippers ✨✨✨✨✨ The END 😂😘🎀🦄."

The Pink Friday rapper received plenty of love for the look in the comments, with fellow rapper Akbar writing, "😍😍😍😍😍😍this how you slays #queenofrap."

Saucy Santana and model Naomi Campbell also praised Minaj's costumes, leaving behind a trail of pink heart and heart-eye emojis.

She also shared a closer look at her Cinderella makeup in a separate post, captioning the quick, BTS clip, "Heavy on it."

Minaj's ode to the Disney princess wasn't the only Halloween costume she showed off this year. She also shared photos from her family's Honey, I Blew Up the Kid-themed photo shoot, which saw Minaj, husband Kenneth Petty and their 2-year-old son, Papa Bear, each taking on roles from the early '90s film.

The pics see a super-sized version of the toddler towering over, and nearly crushing his shocked mother and father, who look like dolls compared to their giant son.

"HONEY, I BLEW UP #PapaBear. Starring #PapaBear & a couple other random ppl. In theaters this Halloween! 😅🫠," Minaj playfully captioned the pics.

The photos come just days after the couple celebrated Papa Bear's second birthday with a Minions-themed backyard bash. Calling it "Next Level," Minaj turned her home into a Minions paradise, complete with an ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, popcorn station, mocktail bar, bouncy house and slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting and more. Of course, there was also a dance floor where Papa Bear showed off his adorable moves.

"On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one. "Your Dad and I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

See how the stars are celebrating Halloween in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son's 2nd Birthday With Epic 'Minions' Bash

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters

Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend Dress as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

How the Hosts of Daytime TV Celebrated Halloween 2022 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery