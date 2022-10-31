The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes.

Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.

The next shot saw Bryant with her "little cubs," Capri and Bianka. Capri went as Nala, while Bianka took on the role of the Lion King franchise's star, Simba.

Their older sister, Natalia, also got in on the fun, dressing as Simba's late father, Mufasa.

Proud of her pack, Bryant wrote that she's "Raising Lionesses," as she posed with her two younger daughters.

Bryant shared more looks at her costume on her Instagram Story, reciting a few of Scar's iconic lines.

The Bryants aren't the only famous family to share a look at their matching costumes. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay transformed into Mike Wazowski with husband Brock Davies as Sully from Monsters, Inc. Their daughter, Summer, adorably matched her parents as Boo.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton and her family conjured up some ghouls with their fits, as well, dressing up as characters from Hocus Pocus.

And of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without an epic family costume from Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka. The couple and their 12-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, went as the mascots of some of the world's biggest fast food chains. Harris took on the role of Ronald McDonald, while Burtka dressed as the Burger King himself. The twins went as Wendy from Wendy's and KFC's Colonel Sanders.

See more of how your fave celebs are celebrating Halloween in the gallery below.

