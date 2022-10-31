Jennifer Hudson went all out for her first Halloween as a daytime talk show host! The singer surprised her Jennifer Hudson Show audience with her Sister Mary Clarence costume reveal and a performance worth both Sister Act films on the Halloween episode airing on Monday.

Fellow EGOT recipientWhoopi Goldberg played the iconic character in the 1992 film and the sequel the following year, and the Respect star confessed that 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was her favorite movie, helping inspire her dreams to become a singer.

"The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl," she said. "When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration. That's the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams. One, I wanted to be in the movie. And if nothing else, I would go to school and be like, maybe I could sit at my desk and sing a song like that. Or, maybe somebody will hand me the microphone so I can get up and sing like that. You think, you know, maybe I could be in a musical one day and sing a song. That would have been a dream for me to be able to do that."

Of course, Hudson later went on to win an Oscar for her breakthrough portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls. So it's safe to say that dream was fully accomplished!

"When I think back to that movie, I just think about how it really made me feel. She had us feeling like we was back in church or something," Hudson added. "That's what it felt like. I think so. And then it was like I could imagine just being there -- being in the choir, being a part of the competition."

To further fulfill her dreams, Hudson launched into a stellar performance of "I Will Follow Him" and "My God (My Guy)," replicating both films' final musical performances, complete with a choir. By the end of her rendition of "Oh Happy Day" and "Joyful, Joyful," the host went full Sister Mary Clarence and ended the performance hoisted into the air by wires and levitating above the audience as confetti rained down around her.

After a performance like that, Hudson should look into auditioning for the third Sister Act! Goldberg recently revealed that she's not only certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast.

During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer and Lizzo.

"I want everybody," she declared. "I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

The star said that from there, she hopes that she and producing partner Tyler Perry will "get it together and get it done sooner rather than later," and said the script for the new film will be delivered "by the end of this month."

Back in July, Goldberg spoke with ET about the upcoming threequel, where she gushed about revisiting her role as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence.

Goldberg played coy when asked what she could spill about the upcoming film, but did elaborate on how the timing was right. "I've been trying to do this for six years," she said. "I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth."

"It's coming. We gotta shoot it, but it's happening," Goldberg added. "You're never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn't come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I'm very hopeful people will be happy."

Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Dream Cast for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)



