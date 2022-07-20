Three decades after the first Sister Act film was released, Whoopi Goldberg is ready to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 66-year-old actress during the Luck press day on Tuesday, where she gushed about revisiting the character.

Goldberg played coy when asked what she could spill about the upcoming film, but did elaborate on how the timing was right. "I've been trying to do this for six years," she said. "I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth."

"It's coming. We gotta shoot it, but it's happening," Goldberg added. "You're never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn't come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I'm very hopeful people will be happy."

Goldberg -- who starred in the 1992 Sister Act original film and the sequel the following year -- went on to share what it's like to step back into the shoes of her character 30 years after the first movie was released.

"It feels right," she explained. "Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back-to-back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult which is what's happened. We'll see. She was an adult when she started but she's much more of an adult now."

Tyler Perry spoke to ET in May about his involvement in Sister Act 3 and how it will honor the original film.

"We are pretty far down the line, and in the script and in the production of it so it's -- I'm really excited for it," Perry said at the time. "It's more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of [the first two films.] I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life."

"And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I'm pretty excited about the script. It's going to be really, really phenomenal," Perry added.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to see Goldberg in Sister Act 3, they can catch her voicing The Captain in the upcoming animated movie Luck, which premieres August 5 on Apply TV+.

Goldberg spoke to ET about her character in the film, saying she's "in charge" and that she "lucked out" by landing the role. "She's very stylish. I always hope for the best but sometimes if you're playing a hyena there isn't much you can do about style," she joked. "But I lucked out here."

