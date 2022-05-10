A third installment to the Sister Act franchise is nearing completion thanks to Tyler Perry. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Perry about Sister Act 3 and how Whoopi Goldberg influenced the film.

"We are pretty far down the line, and in the script and in the production of it so it's -- I'm really excited for it," Perry gushed.

While Perry is behind the third film in the trilogy, he was sure to make sure Goldberg -- who is reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence -- had a hand in honoring her character and the film's 30-year-old legacy.

"It's more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of them," Perry said of the first two films in the trilogy. "I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life."

He continued, "And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I'm pretty excited about the script. It's going to be really, really phenomenal."

Perry's involvement in the Sister Act franchise has been a long time coming. Back in November 2018, Goldberg appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Perry, and the celebrated filmmaker suggested a third Sister Act film starring Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen," Perry insisted.

What started as a conversation became reality two years later when Disney announced that Sister Act 3 was in production with Goldberg back as the lead and a producer on the project, and Perry producing as well.

While there's no official release date for Sister Act 3, the 52-year-old media mogul is plenty busy, producing and appearing on his new Paramount+ true-crime series, Never Seen Again.

Perry, who is hoping the show brings justice and solace to families who've lost their loved ones told ET that the tragic disappearance of 27-year-old Terrance Williams.

The show's first two episodes focus on the case of Terrance, who disappeared in Naples, Florida, in 2004 after he was seen getting into a Collier County sheriff's patrol car.

"I was flipping through channels about maybe five or six years ago, and I saw the stories, so I reached out to his mother," Perry explained.

Perry, who credited his late mother for his humanitarian spirit, said that by helping people like Terrance's mother, he was in essence, paying homage to his own and "letting her know that she did well by me."

"What made me want to get involved as well -- I think the story found me, and seeing his mother and his mother reminded me of mine and how if something happened to me, my mother would not stop until her dying breath to find me," he shared.

See more of Terrence's story in the first season of Never Seen Again -- available to stream now, on Paramount+.

