Could Deloris be getting back in her habit?

One of Whoopi Goldberg’s most iconic roles was as the lounge singer-turned-nun, Deloris, in the 1992 film Sister Act and the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Well over a decade later, the 62-year-old actress is still interested in making a third installment of the beloved films.

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the late-night host noted that comedian Tiffany Haddish is a big fan of Goldberg’s 1986 film Jumpin' Jack Flash, and asked if she’d ever help Haddish make a sequel.

"No, because that’s not the sequel I want to do!” Goldberg noted, citing that Disney did not want to do the movie.

Goldberg was on the show with producer Tyler Perry, who was immediately taken with the idea of Goldberg and Haddish co-starring in a third Sister Act film. "The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let’s make it happen,” he insisted.

WWHL

Later on WWHL, Cohen suggested that Perry take a more active role in the potential sequel. "Can’t you buy the rights to Sister Act?” he asked the producer.

"That’s exactly what I was thinking. I was sitting here thinking, 'Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi in Sister Act,'” Perry pondered. "We’ll go get ‘em!"

Goldberg and Haddish are co-starring in Perry's upcoming comedy, Nobody’s Fool, and Haddish admitted to ET that she cried upon hearing that she would be working with the EGOT winner.

Check out our candid interview with the co-stars:

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg Reunites With 'Sister Act' Co-Stars in Honor of Film's Anniversary

Tiffany Haddish Busts Out an Amazing James Brown Impression for a Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon

Whoopi Goldberg Literally Gives BTS the Shirt Off Her Back

Related Gallery