Paramount+ is bringing subscribers a new true-crime series that shares the stories of mysterious disappearances from the perspectives of their loved ones.

Every episode of Never Seen Again focuses on a single case that "starts with a gut punch," as a loved one recounts the last time they saw their son, daughter, brother, sister, boyfriend or girlfriend before they vanished into thin air.

According to the synopsis, the series invites viewers to "join the search" and help families find closure by contacting police departments and Crime Stoppers. "Never Seen Again poses a crucial question: Someone out there knows something … Is it you?"

The trailer highlights the first episode's mystery, which features a case that caught the eye of award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry. "I was shocked and outraged. I had to get involved," Perry says of the case. "I immediately thought, 'What can I do to help? What can I do to bring attention to this?'"



Terrance Williams, a 27-year-old Black man, disappeared in Naples, Florida, in 2004 after he was last seen getting into a Collier County sheriff's patrol car. Initially, the officer claimed he never met Williams, but after questioning by police investigators, he said he gave Williams a ride to a gas station. But those claims came under suspicion when another man, Felipe Santos, disappeared after getting into the same officer’s car.



"They're both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy’s car," Perry says. "If this is a coincidence, then he is the most unlucky man in the world, that this could actually be something that happened to him twice. I just don’t see how that is possible. And I think that anybody in law enforcement can look at this and go, 'What happened to them?'"

"I just wish people would take a moment and just imagine somebody you love disappears," Perry adds. "Just ripped away from you with no answers."

The first episode of Never Seen Again will be available for free Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 10 on the CBS News app. The entire first season will be available to stream Tuesday, May 10 on Paramount+.

