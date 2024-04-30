Justin Timberlake went all out for the first stop on his world tour. On Monday, the singer delighted the Vancouver, British Columbia, crowd with an impressive stage that floated and rotated.

In a TikTok from the first-ever Forget Tomorrow World Tour show, Timberlake sings his hit 2013 song, "Mirrors," while standing on a tilted, rotating platform that hung above the audience members in the floor seats.

According to a press release, the LED screen, which is made up of tiny mirrors, tilted in multiple angles allowing Timberlake to lean towards the crowd during the last chorus singalong.

The epic performance marked Timberlake's return to touring after a five-year hiatus. The two-hour show included throwback hits and new songs from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The *NSYNC alum had some special guests in attendance at his tour's inaugural performance -- his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons, 9-year-old Silas and 3-year-old Phineas.

Biel shared pics from the night on Instagram. In one shot, she proudly pointed at her sons' backs as they rocked tour merch, while another photo featured the boys standing solo.

Biel also included a pic of her hugging Timberlake, whom she wed in 2012, backstage.

"It’s a family affair y'all," Biel captioned the pics. Timberlake commented on his wife's post with the heart-eyed emoji.

During a February appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Timberlake gushed over his wife and kids.

"I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me," he quipped. "Two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy."

