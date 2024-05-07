Third time's a charm for Zendaya! The co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala dazzled in a trio of looks at Monday's event, slipping into an ethereal white look while inside the festivities.

For ensemble number three, the Challengers star chose a custom gown from Celia Kritharioti. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging neckline and intricate beadwork that included tiny flowers.

Zendaya showed off her third style as she stood on stage inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her fellow co-chairs, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Unlike her previous pair of red carpet looks, Z went without a headpiece for the party and kept her hair tied back in a low bun. She accessorized with a sparkling pair of droplet earrings.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Co-Chairs Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth speak onstage during The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 27-year-old actress was the only one of her co-chairs to opt for a wardrobe change. Lopez, Bad Bunny and Hemsworth kept it consistent with their same outfits from the red carpet: a Schiaparelli gown for Lopez, a custom, deconstructed Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano suit with a regal hat and shades on Bad Bunny, and Hemsworth in a white three-piece Tom Ford suit.

This year's Met Gala theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- features 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

Unsurprisingly, Z nailed the "Garden of Time" dress code alongside her longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach.

Zendaya arrives at the 2024 Met Gala in a Maison Margiela gown. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya arrives at the 2024 Met Gala in a Maison Margiela gown. - John Shearer/WireImage

Zendaya and Law Roach pose together at the 2024 Met Gala. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her first look of the evening, Zendaya stole the show in an edgy, peacock-inspired Maison Margiela gown with a faux-feathered headpiece. The look also served as a brilliant reinterpretation of an ensemble worn by actress Suzanne Von Aichinger from the Dior 1999 show.

After strutting her way up the storied museum steps, Zendaya made a quick change and returned in yet another jaw-dropping gown.

The black garment -- a Givenchy Haute Couture by John Galliano from the spring/summer 1996 collection -- included a corseted top and a long train, and was perfectly accessorized with a floral headpiece.

Zendaya walks the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a Givenchy Haute Couture by John Galliano from the spring/summer 1996 collection. - Getty Images

Zendaya walks the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a Givenchy Haute Couture by John Galliano from the spring/summer 1996 collection. - Getty Images

Zendaya walks the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a Givenchy Haute Couture by John Galliano from the spring/summer 1996 collection. - Getty Images

Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 2024 Met Gala. - Getty Images

Her second look came from Rita Watnick, who spoke with ET about how the dress ended up in the Euphoria actress' hands.

Watnick -- who owns the Los Angeles boutique LILY et Cie -- shared that the wheels in Roach's head first began spinning several months ago, but that the starlet who would go on to wear the gown had a first fitting merely a few weeks ago.

"We were discussing clothes, showing pieces, having a lovely time at the store, and when he left, I actually had no idea that he'd found what he thought was the right dress for Zendaya," Watnick said of their first encounter with Roach, 45.

For the initial fitting, the store owner said, "It was nice, easy, fun, comfortable. She tried on one dress and then we waited about a week or so to find out that that in fact was what she wanted to wear."

Watnick said that while she doesn't typically work with stylists -- she likes to work directly with the source -- she was willing to make an exception for Roach and Zendaya.

"I think they're really blazing a very incredible fashion landscape together," she added. "They must be very much in consort with one another."

While the dress itself held a story in its beauty and stature, the boutique owner took a moment to acknowledge the extra special meaning she found in the choice.

"The opening of that show was based on The Princess and the Pea and the looks were also informed by the court of Princess Eugenie Napoleon III and based on these really spectacular women at court," she said. "I would call it actually a court dress and Zendaya will be holding court as will Law."

