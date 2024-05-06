News

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and More Attend Anna Wintour's Pre-Met Gala Dinner

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 6:17 AM PDT, May 6, 2024

Doja Cat and Pamela Anderson also attended festivities in New York City over the weekend, while the main event is scheduled for Monday.

Happy First Monday in May to all who celebrate! Ahead of the 2024 Met GalaVogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour hosted a star-studded lineup of A-listers for dinner on Sunday. 

The guest list included this year's Met Gala co-chairs, Jennifer LopezZendayaChris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny. Hemsworth was joined for the soiree by his wife, Elsa Pataky, while Zendaya arrived with her longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach. Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green were also in attendance. 

Zendaya and Law Roach are seen on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

The Challengers actress got a jump on the "Garden of Time" dress code, wearing a vintage dress featuring delicate floral and butterfly embroidery from John Galliano's Fall 1998 collection and white Christian Louboutin pumps. 

Jennifer Lopez is seen at Anna Wintour's pre Met Gala dinner on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Lopez chose a form-fitting strapless gown with crystal accents by Diana Qerimi for the occasion, according to Vogue Arabia

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are seen at Anna Wintour's pre Met Gala dinner on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Hemsworth and Pataky were a stylish pair in coordinating blue blazers, with the mother of three opting for a matching set that included short-shorts. For his part, Hemsworth accessorized with orange sunglasses. 

Oli Green and Sienna Miller are seen at Anna Wintour's pre Met Gala dinner on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Miller looked chic in a green one-shouldered mini dress just months after giving birth to her second child, a daughter. The model and boyfriend Green were reportedly seen pushing their newborn around in a stroller at the start of the year after the 42-year-old star previously posed with her bare bump on the cover of Vogue in December. 

Bad Bunny is seen at Anna Wintour's pre Met Gala dinner on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Bad Bunny kept it casual in a black and white look, capping it off with a pair of glasses and a hat. 

Pamela Anderson attends the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in SoHo on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images
Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia attend the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in SoHo on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

The weekend festivities also included the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in SoHo, where Pamela Anderson stunned in a fresh-faced look and Doja Cat went pants-less. 

This year's Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Max Hollein, CEO of The Met, said in a statement that the "innovative" exhibition -- and the accompanying star-studded annual fundraising gala -- will "push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment."

According to the announcement, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition will include garments that span over 400 years, and will be "visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion."

The event's dress code is The Garden of Time, which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. According to Vogue, "the most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the 'garden' part of 'The Garden of Time.' Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough)."

While the guest list is a closely-guarded secret, several stars have been seen in the Big Apple in recent days. 

Rihanna has already confirmed her forthcoming appearance, telling British Vogue that she'll be at the swanky soirée while teasing her red carpet look.

