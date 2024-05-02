Stop teasing us, Kim Kardashian!

Every May, we anticipate the reality star's next fashion move. This year, Kardashian is keeping us on our toes with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hair makeovers. In the past week, the mom of four has had two major hair transformations. She was sporting an icy blonde bun one minute and a pink pixie cut the next. Now, she's back to blonde.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 43, posted an Instagram selfie wearing a blonde wig with the front pieces clipped back.

"Blondes have more fun," her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, commented.

With the Met Gala less than a week away, it's only natural to wonder: Are Kardashian's hair color changes hinting at her Met Gala look?

The iconic yellow plaid suit in the photo's background gives away that the image isn't recent, but rather a throwback of when the Kardashians star dressed up as Cher Horowitz from Clueless for Halloween in 2023.

Whether Kardashian dyes her hair or wears a wig, we want to see it.

On Monday, Kardashian revealed on Instagram a pink-dyed haircut that fell somewhere between a pixie cut and a bob. The slicked-back, chopped style spurred comparisons to ex Kanye "Ye" West's wife, Bianca Censori.

This came mere days after Kardashian stepped out at Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala with bleached blonde hair.

Kim Kardashian poses with blonde hair at Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala. - Vivien Killilea/Getty

Two days before that, she appeared at the White House with long, brunette hair.

Kardashian has attended every Met Gala since 2013. Last year, she maintained her usual dark mane, styling it in an elaborate updo. In 2022, she channeled Marilyn Monroe and had a perfectly coiffed, platinum hairdo that took 14 hours to achieve. It was the first and only time she has strayed from brunette or black hair at the Met Gala.

Fans hope that next week's big reveal will be nothing short of jaw-dropping.

