Kim Kardashian Goes Back to Blonde in Chic Gala Look

Blonde is back. From Zendaya to Rihanna, celebrities are going blonde this season, and trendsetter Kim Kardashian wasn't going to fall behind.

Kardashian has said goodbye to her natural brunette and hello to an icy blonde. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder changed up her look, publicly debuting platinum blonde hair with dark roots. She showcased her new 'do at Homeboy Industries’ 2024 Lo Maximo 2024 Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Kardashians star wore all black, styled her hair in a chic slick-back bun and accessorized with silver, shoulder-sweeping earrings. She posed next to Babyface.

Kim Kardashian and Babyface at Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles on April 27, 2024. - Vivien Killilea/Getty

Feel familiar? It should. Kardashian last sported platinum locks at the Met Gala in May 2022, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe. Her lighter look comes just a week ahead of this year's Met Gala.

Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared two photos and a video of Kardashian, 43, posing with her new look.

"Ice kimmy," he wrote on Instagram. "We wanted to keep a short root & the blonde cool & creamy. I colored it in a couple of sessions to keep the integrity of the hair nice and juicy.”

The post racked up more than 70,000 likes, indicating that people are here for Kardashian's blonde era. Many celebrities, including Chrishell Stause, gushed over the bleached blonde. Appleton went a step further by joining Kardashian in an icy blonde hair transformation.

For the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian said it took 14 hours to dye her signature black tresses. This time, Appleton noted her hair was colored in multiple sessions, so Kardashian's blonde is back and better than ever.

Kim Kardashian attends Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles on April 27, 2024. - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Keep up with ET's Met Gala updates to see if this ice queen will showcase her silvery locks on the red carpet.

RELATED CONTENT: