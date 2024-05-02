Zendaya may be one of the four co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, but she and Law Roach are having a procrastination moment less than a week out.

In a new sit-down with The New York Times, the 45-year-old stylist revealed that after two back-to-back press tours for both of Zendaya's blockbuster films, they are just now getting around to her highly anticipated Met Gala look.

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress! We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers," Roach -- who will attend the event alongside the Euphoria actress, 27 -- said. "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards - Getty Images

The Emmy Award-winning actress has Roach to thank in large part for putting her on the map in the fashion world and orchestrating her themed outfits for her press tours. During her recent Dune: Part 2 and Challengers events, the star and her style confidante wowed crowds around the world with her sci-fi and tennis-inspired fits, respectively.

At one point during the promotion for the ladder of the two films, the fashion duo paid homage to Serena and Venus Williams' 1998 Vogue shoot.

The talked-about press tour looks have only led to more excitement from fans who are waiting with bated breath to see Zendaya's interpretation of this year's Met Gala theme, "The Garden of Time," in conjunction with the museum's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit. The pair will have their work cut out for them in order to top their 2019 Cinderella and Fairy Godmother look for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. The pre-pandemic appearance was Zendaya's last time at the Met Gala.

Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala - Getty Images

Zendaya has plenty of work to do as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny at the Met Gala on May 6. She recently revealed that while she is excited, she is also feeling "nervous" about returning to the "daunting" event.

"I haven't been to The Met for quite a few years now," Zendaya said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. "So I'm coming back, I'm a little bit nervous."

Zendaya's Met Gala looks over the years - Getty Images

The co-chair gig for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star comes on the heels of Challengers' April 26 release in theaters, which garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. For her portrayal of Tashi Duncan -- tennis prodigy turned coach and manager -- she is already receiving 2025 Oscar buzz.

Throughout the press tour, Zendaya spoke with ET about everything from what it was like watching her steamy scenes with her parents to how she felt having Serena and Venus both watch her pick up a tennis racket for the movie.

"She was like, 'I know there definitely weren't real [tennis] balls," Zendaya revealed of Serena's reaction to Challengers. "She knows. She's the best of the best."

Zendaya continued, "She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before."

RELATED CONTENT: