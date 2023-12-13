Pregnant Sienna Miller Reveals Sex of Her Baby 

The radiant Sienna Miller is opening up about her pregnancy journey and joyfully revealing that she and 27-year-old boyfriend Oli Green are expecting a girl.

Already a loving mother to Marlowe, whom she co-parents with 38-year-old actor Tom Sturridge, 41-year-old Miller is 28 weeks into her pregnancy.

Dressed in a chic black tank top paired with Levi’s jeans that are held up by a silk sash, Miller showcases her effortless style on the cover of Vogue. Her long, loose hair frames her glowing face as she shares the exciting baby news with the fashion magazine.

The actress is currently relishing a creative peak in her career. Recent performances in projects like American Woman and the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal have earned her praise for portraying complex, nuanced characters. Miller has also just completed filming the second installment of Kevin Costner's ambitious project, Horizon: An American Saga.

Horizon, a 30-year project by Costner, is a Western epic that spans a 15-year period during the settlement of the American West. Miller, who plays East Coast settler Frances Kittredge, is set to appear in all chapters of the multi-film opus. The first two chapters are slated for release this summer by Warner Bros.

Describing the unique filming experience in Utah, Miller expresses her admiration for Costner's dedication to the project. The shoot, which felt more like an independent film than a big-budget studio production, allowed for spontaneity.

Miller worked alongside Costner, enduring challenges like filming in a corset and battling morning sickness. She recounted the grueling conditions in the Utah desert, where authenticity took precedence over manufactured studio settings.

"There was a lot of being buried under rubble and being shot at," Miller shares. "And a lot of time in a very dark tunnel. There are scorpions and snakes, and it’s blisteringly hot. But I actually love that kind of work -- I like feeling completely battered and bruised and spent by the end of the day."

Costner's commitment to authenticity extended to accommodating Miller's pregnancy, with the two filming her sequences together to ensure a seamless production process.

Last month, Miller showed off her baby bump in style on the Vogue World 2023 red carpet in London.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The British-American actress posed at the London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a show-stopping Schiaparelli skirt and cropped shirt. The stylish look left her growing baby bump bare in a unique take on pregnancy fashion!

In her Vogue interview, Miller touches on the fashion moment, saying, "I was nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life. It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that."

Miller first revealed she was pregnant with baby no. 2 in August when she was spotted with a baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain.

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after they were spotted out on a date in New York City. They went public with appearances together during awards season that year, attending a BAFTA after-party and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together.

Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

The actress was previously engaged to Jude Law, but the couple separated in November 2006 amid Law's high-profile cheating scandal. They rekindled their romance in 2009 but split once again in February 2011.

Miller and Sturridge were together from 2011 to 2015, welcoming their daughter on July 7, 2012.

In an April 2022 interview with Elle UK, Miller revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs the year prior, hoping to remove the "existential threat" of the demand she felt from the public to have more children.

The actress admitted at the time that she felt "pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise."

