Sienna Miller showed off her baby bump in style on the Vogue World 2023 red carpet in London.

The 41-year-old British-American actress posed at the London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday in a show-stopping Schiaparelli skirt and cropped shirt. The stylish look left her growing baby bump bare in a unique take on pregnancy fashion!

Vogue World is often considered Britain's equivalent to America's MET Gala, showcasing A-list stars' top fashion and the event serves as a fundraiser for the country's performing arts industry.

Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The event is overseen by top Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Miller first revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in August when she was spotted with a baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

This will be Miller's first child with her boyfriend, 26-year-old actor Oli Green. She is already mom to an 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with her ex, actor Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after they were spotted out on a date in New York City. They went public with appearances together during awards season that year, attending a BAFTA after-party and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on each other's arms.

The actress was previously engaged to Jude Law, but the couple separated in November 2006 amid Law's high-profile cheating scandal. They rekindled their romance in 2009 but split once again in February 2011.

Miller and Sturridge were together from 2011-2015, welcoming their daughter on July 7, 2012.

In an April 2022 interview with Elle UK, Miller revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs the year prior, hoping to remove the "existential threat" of the demand she felt from the public to have more children.

The actress admitted at the time that she felt "pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise."

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," she explained. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

