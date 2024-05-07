Cardi B and Offset Hold Hands at Met Gala After-Party Following Split

Family forever. Cardi B and Offset showed a bit of subtle PDA on Monday night, holding hands as they attended a Met Gala after-party together.

The duo, who have split and reunited multiple times over the course of their relationship, put on a united front at Richie Akiva's 10th annual "The After" Met Gala after party. Cardi and Offset were photographed walking together with their fingers intertwined, months after Cardi said the pair had broken up and she was "single" in December.

They were also snapped sitting near one another -- with Vetements' creative director, Guram Gvasalia between them -- inside the soiree.

The same night, Offset was also on hand to support his longtime love as she performed at the FWRD & Revolve presents Cardi B's Met Ball After Party, held at Silencio NY in New York City.

Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina, was also with them.

Cardi B and Offset first sparked relationship rumors back in 2017 when they were spotted cozying up at a Met Gala after-party. They went on to tie the knot in September of that year, and welcomed their first child -- daughter Kulture, now 5 -- in July 2018. They also share a son, 2-year-old Wave.

Offset is also a dad to 14-year-old Jordan, 9-year-old Kody and 9-year-old Kalea from previous relationships.

Offset did not appear to attend the 2024 Met Gala earlier in the evening, with Cardi hitting the red carpet solo in a dramatic gown by Windowsen. The 31-year-old "Up" rapper arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a massive black ball gown that was so big, it required eight people to carry it up the museum's iconic steps.

For her late night look, Cardi changed into a one-of-a-kind red corset dress with a train crafted by REVOLVE Atelier that appeared to require just one handler -- her sister.

This isn't the first time Cardi and Offset have rekindled their flame in 2024. The duo were spotted ringing in the New Year together at a club in Miami shortly after their breakup, with Cardi telling her followers on social media that they had sex that night.

But, she was quick to clarify, they weren't back together.

"I want to be clear to you guys, because you guys are making your assumptions, and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse's mouth," Cardi told fans during a Spaces livestream on X (formerly Twitter). "Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d*cked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby."

Still, Cardi was firm about the night not being enough to bring the couple's relationship back from their split. "I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship -- we've been together for seven years, we've been married for seven years -- I don't consider that we're back together," she shared. "The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f*cking the night long. We need to work on our sh*t, we need to work on our communication, there's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on."

Since then, Offset has opened up about bettering himself in a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The rapper didn't shy away that one of his vices included heavily drinking lean -- a concoction of codeine and soda.

"At the beginning of my career, I'm young and I'm first gaining some success, I was drinking lean a lot, right? And so for a minute, my younger brain would tell me, 'This is what's giving me the sauce to put on the songs,'" Offset explained. "But I started to see it affect my family. I got five kids. I got to be a grown man. I gotta take care of the house. And I seen that the people that love me the most, like my mama, would tell me, 'Hey son, you're stronger than that. You need to shake that.'"

Offset implored others to follow in his stops and give up vices that are holding them back.

"So, for all my young people that got a little habit that you need to shake, shake it, and become a better person," he said. "'Cause it's not just for you. It's or the people around you. People that love you."

The duo have also collaborated creatively, with Offset directing the music video for Cardi's first solo single in three years, "Like What (Freestyle)." The song and visual dropped in March.

