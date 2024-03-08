Offset is clearing his mind while prioritizing his health. He's doing it for himself and to set a better example for his kids.

The rapper opened up about overcoming his vices during a Friday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, adding that in doing so it's also helped him tap into his creativity in ways he never could have imagined. Offset didn't shy away that one of his vices included heavily drink lean -- a concoction of codeine and soda.

"At the beginning of my career, I'm young and I'm first gaining some success, I was drinking lean a lot, right? And so for a minute, my younger brain would tell me, 'This is what's giving me the sauce to put on the songs,'" Offset explained. "But I started to see it affect my family. I got five kids. I got to be a grown man. I gotta take care of the house. And I seen that the people that love me the most, like my mama, would tell me, 'Hey son, you're stronger than that. You need to shake that.'"

And when he finally shook it off, a whole new world opened up to him.

"I was able to make hard fire songs and I felt like I could record in the daytime and I could get more things accomplished and then I would notice people tell me my attitude or how I'm speaking is more clear or I don't seem agitated," he continued, "and I love that feeling from hearing that from other people."

Offset implored others to follow in his stops and give up vices that are holding them back.

"So, for all my young people that got a little habit that you need to shake, shake it, and become a better person," he said. "'Cause it's not just for you. It's or the people around you. People that love you."

Offset and Cardi B share daughter, Kulture Kiari, 5, and son, Wave Set, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, and Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. Offset and Cardi B have had a tumultuous marriage, which culminated with yet another breakup.

They hooked up on New Year's Eve but Cardi B quickly shut down speculation that they were back together.

Elsewhere in his interview with Hudson, Offset shared the meaning behind his stage name and how he once danced in a Whitney Houston music video when he was 8 years old.

RELATED CONTENT: