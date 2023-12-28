Cardi B Likes Post Denying She and Offset Are Back Together

Cardi B's relationship status has not changed!

On Wednesday, the "Bongos" rapper made her point clear when she liked a tweet on X (formally known as Twitter), suggesting that she and Offset did not reconcile.

The original tweet from a gossip site read, "Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days," and suggested that the pair attended the Travis Scott concert together in New Jersey.

Under the tweet, a fan site replied with a meme featuring Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss telling Porsha Williams, "You just made that up."

While she didn't directly reply to either tweet, the GRAMMY-winning rapper liked the reaction, seemingly confirming that the original tweet was not true.

Fans began to speculate Cardi, 31, and Offset, 32, rekindled their romance over the Christmas holiday, after the Migos rapper appeared to celebrate with Cardi and their children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Earlier this month, the "Money" rapper confirmed that she and the Migos rapper had split. During an Instagram Live session, Cardi revealed that she has been "single for a while."

Cardi also mentioned how sharing the news with her followers has been a struggle.

"I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind," she said.

Cardi doubled down on her relationship status days later when she took to Instagram to blast Offset.

"He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said during the emotional IG live session. "He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."

Cardi became emotional as she expressed how she's been holding back when it comes to "sparing" Offset.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. During the course of their marriage, Cardi has filed for divorce twice, but has yet to file docs amid the recent breakup.

