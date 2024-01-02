Cardi B is shutting down any speculation that she and her estranged husband, Offset, are reuniting after the pair rang in the new year together amid their ongoing relationship drama.

On footage captured and shared on social media, the GRAMMY winner, 31, and the former Migos member, 32, are spotted celebrating New Year's Eve together at a club in Miami. Although the short clip isn't romantic, the brief glimpse of the estranged couple sparked rumors that the pair had gotten back together after the "Up" rapper confirmed their breakup last month, sharing that she had been "single for a while."

In a now-expired Spaces livestream on X (formerly Twitter) that fans recorded, the 31-year-old rapper clarified that despite the friendly appearance, the couple had not reconciled after their latest split. Cardi admitted that the pair had sex after running into one another at the club but emphasized that both she and Offset have several issues they need to work through -- both individually and as a couple -- before she would consider them back together.

"I want to be clear to you guys, because you guys are making your assumptions, and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse's mouth," Cardi told fans during the Spaces livestream. "Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d*cked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby."

The "WAP" rapper explained to listeners that she and Offset -- with whom she shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2 -- ended up partying together when they wound up in the same club after performing at different Miami Beach venues earlier that night.

"We was both in the same club, and it was just really awkward. Like, I'm in my section, he's in his section," she recounted. "So it's like, 'Man, just f*cking come over here. Let's just chill. We're having a good time.'"

Still, Cardi was firm about the night not being enough to bring the couple's relationship back from their split. "I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship -- we've been together for seven years, we've been married for seven years -- I don't consider that we're back together," she shared. "The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f*cking the night long. We need to work on our sh*t, we need to work on our communication, there's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on."

"It's a fun night, then guess what, the next day we're arguing, the next day I'm blocking. The next thing you know, we aren't talking for four days. I don't want to keep that cycle going," she said.

Cardi explained that the couple do not live in the same house at the moment and are attending couples therapy to work through their issues.

"We're at a point in our relationship where we're testing the space," she shared. "That's why I'm saying that we're not together until we work out our issues. If it goes well, then we will be back together. If it doesn't go well, then it doesn't go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship."

Last month, the "Money" rapper confirmed that she and the Set It Off rapper had split during an Instagram Live. "I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind," she told her followers.

Cardi doubled down on her relationship status days later when she took to Instagram to blast Offset.

"He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said during the emotional IG live session. "He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."

Cardi became emotional as she expressed how she's been holding back when it comes to "sparing" Offset.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, and Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. During their marriage, Cardi has filed for divorce twice but has yet to file docs amid the recent breakup.

While Cardi and Offset have had a tumultuous relationship at the worst of times, they have come a long way since their turbulent early days.

In a May profile piece with Variety, Offset praised Cardi and said their relationship was "icon status."

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife, so I want to make sure she win," he said about his spouse, whom he called "my bestie."

"We are a great team," he added. "We're a powerhouse at this point."

Cardi also spoke with Variety for the profile and shared, "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."

