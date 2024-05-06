Cardi B went big for the 2024 Met Gala.

The 31-year-old rapper arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday wearing a massive black ball gown. In fact, the dress was so large that it required eight people to carry it up the museum's iconic steps.

Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala. - Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The show-stopping dress featured a dramatic train. Cardi, who accessorized her look with equally jaw-dropping jewelry, wore her hair in a beehive style.

Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi previously attended the event in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Ahead of this year's gala, Cardi told The Hollywood Reporter that, year after year, her Met Gala strategy is simple -- "Be iconic."

"We're always thinking ahead. I feel like the Met Gala is almost like going to the GRAMMYs. It's very nerve-racking, and even though we make it look so easy, we really be so nervous," she said. "We always try to make sure that everything goes right, that everything be iconic."

"We want everything to be iconic," Cardi added. "I know people sometimes be like, 'Oh, it's not about who is there and who is not,' but it's like, no, you need to remember us forever."

Cardi B attends the 2023 Met Gala. - Taylor Hill/Getty Images

