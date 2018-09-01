Justin Bieber Can't Stop Smiling on Date With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is a happy camper!

The "As Long as You Love Me" singer couldn't have smiled brighter as he was photographed enjoying a date night with his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, in West Hollywood on Friday. The young couple stepped out for dinner at legendary Italian restaurant Dan Tana's.

Bieber, 24, looked casual in a printed, short-sleeved button-up and khaki pants, while Baldwin, 21, beat the heat in a colorful two-piece ensemble. The model rocked a blue-and-green satin skirt with a matching top and bright white sneakers. She pulled her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with two silver necklaces.

The Biebs -- who is clearly still a fan of theMagnum, P.I. look he's been rocking lately -- looked completely carefree during the outing. A source recently told ET that he and Baldwin are enjoying their engagement, without any rush to head down the aisle.

"After years of ups and downs, Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life," the source said. "With that time, Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her."

"Hailey and Justin are enjoying summer and seeing their family and friends. Wedding planning hasn't really started, other than talking about what the couple would like when they do tie the knot," ET's source added.

