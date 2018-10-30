Justin Bieber Shaves His Head -- Check Out the Buzz Cut!

Justin Bieber has shed his goldilocks!

The pop star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a snap revealing his new ‘do. And, after months of rocking long grungy hair, it has all been shaved off.

Posing for a mirror selfie in a black t-shirt, the 24-year-old “Never Say Never” singer looked pleased with his new look as he grinned for the camera.

The dramatic change comes just days after a photo appearing to show the singer eating a burrito in an odd way went viral.

It turned out to be a snap of Bieber lookalike, Brad Sousa, pranking fans by posing as the star.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Whether Sousa has followed suit and shaved his hair off remains to be seen, but without doing so, it’s going to be harder for him to fool fans again!

