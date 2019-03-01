Happy birthday, Justin Bieber!

The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer turned 25 on Friday, and his wife, Hailey, couldn't help but celebrate with sweet photos of herself and the birthday boy.

The couple, who secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September, sport matching House of Drew beanies in the pics. Hailey adorably leans against Justin's back in the first photo, while he turns around and tries to give her a kiss in the second.

"25 sure looks good on u lover.. 🖤," she captioned her post, also sharing a photo of Justin rocking a "25" jersey inside their home to her Instagram Story.

Justin's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, also gave a birthday shout-out to the singer on Instagram. "Our first pic and now you are 25," he wrote alongside the adorable throwback photo. "My day 1. You know exactly what it is and how I feel. I love you. Happy birthday you grown ass man. Proud of you."

Last month, a source told ET that Justin was receiving treatment for depression, and that it was Hailey who recognized he needed help and pushed him to seek treatment.

"One of the reasons Hailey knew he needed more help was his sleep patterns," the source said. "He's been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon."



"It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression," the source continued. "She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted."

